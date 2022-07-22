Detroit Lions sign former Steelers DL Isaiah Buggs

Detroit Lions training camp is coming quick and GM Brad Holmes is busy trying to get his roster to where he wants it to be.

Just moments ago, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Lions are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers DL Isaiah Buggs.

As noted by Pelissero, Buggs played in 29 games with the Steelers from 2019-21 before joining the Las Vegas Raiders during the Playoffs.

Buggs, who played his college ball at Alabama, was originally selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Here is what NFL.com had to say about Isaiah Buggs coming out of college.

Buggs excelled on the high school football field with 102 tackles, 19 for loss in his final season. However, he was over-aged coming into high school, losing a year of eligibility. He did not earn enough high school credits for NCAA eligibility, so he attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College for two seasons. Buggs made an impact as a freshman there (59 tackles, eight for loss, four sacks) and was considered the top junior college recruit in the country after the 2016 season (75 tackles, 10 for loss, 3.5 sacks). Nick Saban brought “Big Pooh” into the fold in 2017, when he started all 13 games and compiled 51 tackles, four for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He started all 15 games of his senior season, leading the Tide with 9.5 sacks among his 51 total tackles, 13.5 for loss. He also had three pass breakups and two forced fumbles on the year.

