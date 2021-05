Sharing is caring!

According to a report, the Detroit Lions have signed another long snapper to work alongside Don Muhlbach during the offseason.

Dov Kleiman is reporting that the Lions have signed former XFL LS Scott Daly.

Don’t worry, Muhlbach should be safe!

The #Lions signed former XFL Long Snapper Scott Daly, per his agent Paul Sheehy. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 4, 2021