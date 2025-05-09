Detroit Lions Sign Four 2025 Draft Picks and 10 UDFAs

The Detroit Lions have signed four 2025 NFL Draft picks and 10 undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp in Allen Park.

The Detroit Lions are wasting no time locking in members of their 2025 rookie class.

On Friday, the team officially announced the signing of four of their 2025 NFL Draft picks:

OL Miles Frazier (5th round, LSU)

(5th round, LSU) DL Ahmed Hassanein (6th round, Boise State)

(6th round, Boise State) S Dan Jackson (7th round, Georgia)

(7th round, Georgia) WR Dominic Lovett (7th round, Georgia)

All four players are expected to compete for depth roles this offseason, with Frazier and Hassanein having a chance to contribute in the trenches right away.

Lions Also Add 10 Undrafted Free Agents

Along with the drafted signings, Detroit also confirmed deals with 10 undrafted rookies, most of whom are participating in this weekend’s rookie minicamp in Allen Park:

C Leif Fautanu – Arizona State

– Arizona State CB Gavin Holmes – Texas

– Texas TE Zach Horton – Indiana

– Indiana WR Jakobie Keeney-James – UMass

– UMass S Ian Kennelly – Grand Valley State

– Grand Valley State WR Jackson Meeks – Syracuse

– Syracuse G Mason Miller – North Dakota State

– North Dakota State TE Caden Prieskorn – Ole Miss

– Ole Miss RB Kye Robichaux – Boston College

– Boston College RB Anthony Tyus III – Ohio

Of note, Prieskorn is a Michigan native, and Meeks is the nephew of current Lions edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

The Bottom Line

As the Lions kick off rookie minicamp, getting these deals done early gives the staff a full look at how this class fits in—and who might surprise ahead of training camp.