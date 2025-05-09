Detroit Lions Sign Four 2025 Draft Picks and 10 UDFAs

The Detroit Lions are wasting no time locking in members of their 2025 rookie class.
On Friday, the team officially announced the signing of four of their 2025 NFL Draft picks:
- OL Miles Frazier (5th round, LSU)
- DL Ahmed Hassanein (6th round, Boise State)
- S Dan Jackson (7th round, Georgia)
- WR Dominic Lovett (7th round, Georgia)
All four players are expected to compete for depth roles this offseason, with Frazier and Hassanein having a chance to contribute in the trenches right away.
Lions Also Add 10 Undrafted Free Agents
Along with the drafted signings, Detroit also confirmed deals with 10 undrafted rookies, most of whom are participating in this weekend’s rookie minicamp in Allen Park:
- C Leif Fautanu – Arizona State
- CB Gavin Holmes – Texas
- TE Zach Horton – Indiana
- WR Jakobie Keeney-James – UMass
- S Ian Kennelly – Grand Valley State
- WR Jackson Meeks – Syracuse
- G Mason Miller – North Dakota State
- TE Caden Prieskorn – Ole Miss
- RB Kye Robichaux – Boston College
- RB Anthony Tyus III – Ohio
Of note, Prieskorn is a Michigan native, and Meeks is the nephew of current Lions edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.
The Bottom Line
As the Lions kick off rookie minicamp, getting these deals done early gives the staff a full look at how this class fits in—and who might surprise ahead of training camp.