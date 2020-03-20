40.4 F
Detroit
Friday, March 20, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions sign free agent CB Tony McRae

By Don Drysdale


Detroit
broken clouds
40.4 ° F
45 °
35 °
64 %
5.1mph
75 %
Sat
38 °
Sun
39 °
Mon
49 °
Tue
48 °
Wed
45 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Darius Slay bashes Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia

On Thursday morning, it became official that the Detroit Lions had traded Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles working on trade for Darius Slay

According to reports, Darius Slay has likely played his final game in a Detroit Lions uniform as he is...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia responds to Darius Slay’s recent comments

Darius Slay is not a big fan of Matt Patricia and that is the main reason why he wanted...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions are signing another free agent cornerback. After trading Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, the Lions are reportedly signing former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, Tony McRae.

McRae’s deal is reportedly for one year and is worth $1.5 million.



In 37 career games (2 starts), McRae, who is more of a special teams player, has 36 tackles and he has yet to intercept a pass.

In 2019, McRae played 259 snaps on special teams under new Lions special teams coach, Brayden Coombs, who was with the Bengals last season.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron finds a home
Next articleProjected 1st overall NHL pick Alexis Lafrenière 2019-20 season highlights (VIDEO)

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith puts Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia on blast

The Detroit Lions decided to officially cut ties with cornerback Darius Slay earlier this week, shipping him to the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Projected 1st overall NHL pick Alexis Lafrenière 2019-20 season highlights (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Before the shutdown of the National Hockey League thanks to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Detroit Red Wings had already clinched the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions sign free agent CB Tony McRae

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions are signing another free agent cornerback. After trading Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron finds a home

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron is signing a two-year, $12 million deal with...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert headbutts Maple Leafs’ Bob McGill [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
While browsing Amazon Prime Video last night for something to keep my mind off the damn coronavirus, I came across "Tough Guy: The Bob...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions now have 15 former New England Patriots players

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions are keeping the pipeline with the New England Patriots wide open. Of course, they're lead by former Patriots director of pro-scouting...
Read more

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky says Detroit Lions organization has problem and it begins with Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday, the Detroit Lions officially traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 3rd round and 5th round draft...
Read more

ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith puts Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia on blast

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions decided to officially cut ties with cornerback Darius Slay earlier this week, shipping him to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for...
Read more

Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron finds a home

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron is signing a two-year, $12 million deal with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.