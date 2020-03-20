Detroit Lions sign free agent CB Tony McRae

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions are signing another free agent cornerback. After trading Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, the Lions are reportedly signing former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, Tony McRae.

McRae’s deal is reportedly for one year and is worth $1.5 million.

Tony McRae to Detroit Lions, per a league source. Solid player — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2020







Detroit Lions' one-year deal for former Bengals corner Tony McRae is $1.5 million, per a league source. Should cash in a year from now with a good season in Detroit. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2020

In 37 career games (2 starts), McRae, who is more of a special teams player, has 36 tackles and he has yet to intercept a pass.

In 2019, McRae played 259 snaps on special teams under new Lions special teams coach, Brayden Coombs, who was with the Bengals last season.

- Advertisement -