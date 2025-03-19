Detroit Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive End Al-Quadin Muhammad

The Detroit Lions have re-signed defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year deal, according to a report from Adam Schefter. Muhammad, who originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft, has since had stints with the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears.

Al-Quadin Muhammad: By The Numbers

Over his career, Muhammad has played in 10 games during the 2024 season, making two starts. During that time, he logged 293 defensive snaps, generating 26 QB pressures, three sacks, and seven total tackles. Muhammad finished the season with a PFF defensive grade of 60.7.

Bottom Line

The re-signing of Muhammad provides the Lions with additional depth and experience on the defensive line as they continue to strengthen their pass rush for the 2025 season.