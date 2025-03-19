Detroit Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive End Al-Quadin Muhammad

The Detroit Lions have re-signed defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year deal, according to a report from Adam Schefter. Muhammad, who originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft, has since had stints with the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears.
Al-Quadin Muhammad: By The Numbers
Over his career, Muhammad has played in 10 games during the 2024 season, making two starts. During that time, he logged 293 defensive snaps, generating 26 QB pressures, three sacks, and seven total tackles. Muhammad finished the season with a PFF defensive grade of 60.7.
Bottom Line
The re-signing of Muhammad provides the Lions with additional depth and experience on the defensive line as they continue to strengthen their pass rush for the 2025 season.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.