Detroit Lions Sign Free Agent Jalen Mills

The Detroit Lions are adding veteran defensive back Jalen Mills to their practice squad, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Mills, a 10-year NFL veteran, gives Detroit a familiar option as the team searches for answers in a depleted secondary. He spent part of last season with the Lions, which should help shorten the learning curve as he reacclimates to the defense.

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The move comes one day after Detroit learned Avonte Maddox will miss the remainder of the season following foot surgery. The Lions also remain without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, neither of whom is expected to return to practice this week.

Mills participated in Detroit’s group of veteran defensive back workouts Monday, alongside Jordan Fuller and Mike Edwards, as Pride of Detroit reported.

Mills gives Detroit immediate experience and versatility

The practice-squad signing does not guarantee Mills will be elevated for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. It does give the Lions a veteran with experience at both cornerback and safety, two areas where Detroit needs depth.

Mills has appeared in 111 regular-season games during his NFL career, with experience for the Eagles, Patriots, Giants, Jets, Texans and Lions. His previous time in Detroit is especially relevant, as the Lions do not have the luxury of a lengthy developmental runway while their back end continues to deal with injuries and communication issues.

Detroit’s depth chart currently includes Chuck Clark, Thomas Harper and Christian Izien, while Izien’s ability to play nickel could create additional flexibility. The loss of Maddox for the season made adding an experienced defensive back a logical next step.

More moves could still follow

Mills is a practice-squad addition, not a solution to every problem Detroit has faced through two games. The Lions have allowed 71 points, and head coach Dan Campbell has acknowledged the defense needs significant cleanup.

Still, this is a sensible depth move. Detroit gets a player who knows the organization and can compete for an elevation if the need arises. The Lions’ urgency increased after Branch and Joseph were ruled out of practice this week, and Mills provides another available option while both starters work their way back.