Detroit Lions to sign free agent LB Jamie Collins

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former New England Patriots LB Jamie Collins.
Source: The #Lions are signing former #Patriots LB Jamie Collins
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020
- Advertisement -
Rapoport is now reporting it is a 3-year, $30 million deal.
For the #Lions and LB Jamie Collins, it’s a 3-year worth $30M, source said. The deal includes $18M fully guaranteed. A nice payday and a reunion with coach Matt Patricia.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020
- Advertisement -
Collins, who is 30, was originally selected by the Patriots in the 2nd round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
In 96 career games over 8 years, he has 575 tackles and 24.5 sacks to go along with 10 interceptions.
- Advertisement -