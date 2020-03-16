Detroit Lions sign free agent OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai to huge contract

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have signed the replacement for Rick Wagner.

Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Lions are signing former Philadelphia Eagles OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Big V) to a 5-year, $50 million deal.

OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai to the #Lions for $50m over five years, as @caplannfl said. Big money for Big V. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2020

Vaitai, who will be 27 at the start of the 2020 season, was originally selected by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In the past two seasons, Vaitai started just 4 out of 32 games for the Eagles.

According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 11th in the NFL as a run-blocker but just 77th as a pass-blocker. He was No. 22 overall among NFL OTs.