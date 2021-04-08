Detroit Lions sign free agent S Dean Marlowe

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent S Dean Marlowe. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Marlowe comes to the Lions after spending the past three seasons (2018-20) with the Buffalo Bills. He played in 15 games (four starts) with Buffalo in 2020, and recorded 16 tackles (13 solo), two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Marlowe originally entered the NFL with the Carolina Panthers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison. His career totals in 31 games (seven starts) include 29 total tackles (25 solo), 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.