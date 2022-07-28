Detroit Lions sign free agent T Darrin Paulo

Training camp is underway and the Detroit Lions have begun their preparations for the upcoming 2022 season.

Following Thursday’s practice, the Lions announced they have signed free agent T Darrin Paulo.

In a corresponding move, the Lions waived LB Natrez Patrick.

#Lions have signed free agent T Darrin Paulo and waived LB Natrez Patrick. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 28, 2022

Paulo, who is 25, has already spent time with the Lions as he was a member of their practice squad (on and off) during the 2021 season.

Patrick, who is also 25, spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as he played in 25 games for them from 2019-2020.

