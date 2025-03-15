Detroit Lions Sign Free Agent Tight End for 2025

The Detroit Lions have made a move to bolster their tight end depth, signing free-agent Kenny Yeboah to a one-year contract, according to a report by Dave Birkett from the Detroit Free Press.

Who is Kenny Yeboah?

Yeboah has spent all four years of his professional career with the New York Jets. After going undrafted in 2021, he has since appeared in 33 games with the Jets. While primarily used in a support role, Yeboah has accumulated nine catches for 111 yards and one touchdown over his career thus far.

Bottom Line

With Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright already on the roster, Kenny Yeboah will have to battle for the No. 3 tight end spot.