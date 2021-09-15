Detroit Lions sign free agent WR in advance of Monday Night Football matchup vs. Packers

According to the Detroit Lions, they are bringing back free-agent wide receiver Geronimo Allison in advance of their Week 2 Monday Night Football game vs. the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions announced on Wednesday that they have signed Allison to their practice squad. He was previously with the team prior to getting cut before the start of the season.

Allison, who is 27, played for the Packers from 2016-2019. During that time he played 46 games (14 starts), catching 89 passes for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns.

The move gives the Lions some depth as No. 1 WR Tyrell Williams is currently in concussion protocol.

