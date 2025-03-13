Detroit Lions Sign Former Mr. Irrelevant for 2025 Season

In a move that continues the Detroit Lions’ focus on special teams depth, the team has signed linebacker Grant Stuard to a fully guaranteed contract for the 2025 season. The signing was confirmed by NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Stuard, who earned the title of “Mr. Irrelevant” as the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, brings a wealth of special teams experience to the Lions’ roster.

Grant Stuard Is A Reliable Special Teams Player

Grant Stuard was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent one season before joining the Indianapolis Colts. Over his three years in Indianapolis, Stuard solidified himself as a reliable special teams player. In 2024, he took on a more prominent role, starting six games and contributing 40 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Why it Matters

Though Stuard’s main strength remains his ability on special teams, his expanded defensive responsibilities last season add value to the Lions’ linebacker group. With the team looking to bolster their special teams unit and add depth on defense, Stuard’s versatility makes him a strong addition for the upcoming season.