Detroit Lions Sign Former Mr. Irrelevant for 2025 Season

The Detroit Lions have added a free agent linebacker to the mix.

In a move that continues the Detroit Lions’ focus on special teams depth, the team has signed linebacker Grant Stuard to a fully guaranteed contract for the 2025 season. The signing was confirmed by NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Stuard, who earned the title of “Mr. Irrelevant” as the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, brings a wealth of special teams experience to the Lions’ roster.

Grant Stuard Is A Reliable Special Teams Player

Grant Stuard was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent one season before joining the Indianapolis Colts. Over his three years in Indianapolis, Stuard solidified himself as a reliable special teams player. In 2024, he took on a more prominent role, starting six games and contributing 40 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Why it Matters

Though Stuard’s main strength remains his ability on special teams, his expanded defensive responsibilities last season add value to the Lions’ linebacker group. With the team looking to bolster their special teams unit and add depth on defense, Stuard’s versatility makes him a strong addition for the upcoming season.

W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

