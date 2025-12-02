Detroit Lions Sign Isaac TeSlaa’s Former Teammate

The Detroit Lions continued shuffling their practice squad on Monday, adding a young pass-catching talent while parting ways with a veteran lineman.

Detroit signed wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, a rookie who went undrafted in 2025 and originally landed with the Miami Dolphins before being released at the end of preseason. Armstrong brings intriguing upside, and a familiar connection.

Last year at Arkansas, Armstrong led the Razorbacks with 78 receptions and 1,140 receiving yards, emerging as one of the most productive receivers in the SEC. Even better? He was teammates with Lions third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa, giving Detroit two pass catchers who already know each other’s game extremely well.

To make room for Armstrong, the Lions released offensive lineman Netane Muti, who had been providing veteran depth on the practice squad.

With Detroit dealing with injuries across the offense, especially at tight end and wide receiver, adding a young playmaker with proven college production makes plenty of sense. Armstrong may be a developmental piece for now, but the Lions have shown time and again that practice-squad additions can quickly become contributors.