Detroit Lions Sign Defensive End Prior to Week 11 Matchup Vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have made another move ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, signing defensive end Isaiah Thomas to the practice squad. The move comes after Thomas was waived by the team on November 9 and reverts back to the practice squad, providing depth to the Lions’ defensive line as they head into a critical stretch of the season.

Isaiah Thomas’ Journey to the Lions

Isaiah Thomas was originally signed by the Lions on October 15 after spending time on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad. Since joining Detroit, Thomas appeared in two games, recording three tackles and a fumble recovery. Despite being waived last week, Thomas’ experience with the team and ability to contribute on special teams and in depth situations made him an asset the Lions were eager to bring back.

Impact on the Lions’ Defense

With the addition of Thomas back to the practice squad, the Lions are solidifying their defensive line depth as they prepare for a key matchup against the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars. The Lions’ defense has been playing at a high level this season, and adding Thomas back provides extra support for a unit that has shown resilience and strength.