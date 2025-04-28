Report: Detroit Lions Sign Family Member of Za’Darius Smith

The Detroit Lions have signed undrafted wide receiver Jackson Meeks, nephew of Za'Darius Smith. Here's why this gritty addition could help the Lions in 2025.

The Detroit Lions continue adding talent following the 2025 NFL Draft, this time dipping into the undrafted free agent pool and finding a player with some interesting NFL bloodlines.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Lions have signed former Georgia and Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks to a rookie free agent contract that includes a reported $200,000 guaranteed. That kind of commitment shows Detroit sees real potential in Meeks, who just so happens to be the nephew of veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith.

Why it matters

Meeks isn’t just another undrafted flier. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 213 pounds, he brings a physical presence to the Lions’ wide receiver room, and he’s coming off a breakout season at Syracuse, posting 78 catches for 1,021 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.

The Lions have depth at wide receiver already, with stars like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams leading the way, and rookies Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett joining the fold. Still, Meeks’ combination of size, production, and special teams experience could help him find a way onto the 53-man roster.

Jackson Meeks’ Profile

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 213 pounds

2024 stats at Syracuse: 78 receptions, 1,021 yards, 7 touchdowns

Special teams: Played a key role on Syracuse’s punt coverage unit

While Meeks could eventually develop into a candidate for Detroit’s WR-X role, his immediate focus, if he makes the team, will be special teams. That’s often the most direct path to making a Lions roster that rewards toughness, grit, and versatility — trademarks of the Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes era.

The Big Picture

Detroit is coming off its best regular season in franchise history, finishing 15–2 and earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Even as the roster becomes more competitive, the Lions continue to prioritize young players who fit their aggressive, team-first culture. Meeks’ physicality and special teams background give him a shot to stick around, especially in a system that thrives on finding hidden gems.

Having an uncle like Za’Darius Smith — known for his leadership and longevity in the NFL — certainly doesn’t hurt either.

The Bottom Line

The Lions aren’t just signing players. They are building a roster that demands toughness, smarts, and an edge. Jackson Meeks brings all three. His road to a roster spot won’t be easy, but if he takes advantage of his opportunity on special teams, Detroit might have found another gem in their 2025 rookie class.