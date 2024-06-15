in Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Sign Jake Bates to Multi-Year Contract

130 Views


Jake Bates, known for his UFL-record 64-yard field goal, joins the Detroit Lions on a multi-year deal.

The Detroit Lions have officially signed Jake Bates, a standout kicker from the United Football League (UFL), to a two-year contract. The news was confirmed by his agent, Marty Magid, who relayed the information to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Detroit Lions Biggest Trade Jake Bates

Jake Bates’ Journey from College to the UFL

Jake Bates, 24, initially entered the professional football scene with the Houston Texans, signing on July 31, 2023, after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, his time with the Texans was brief, as he was released just 12 days later, on August 12, 2023. Bates’ career took a significant turn when he joined the UFL’s Michigan Panthers in December 2023. Bates quickly made a name for himself by setting a UFL record with a remarkable 64-yard game-winning field goal in the 2024 season opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks. This impressive kick was just two yards shy of Justin Tucker’s NFL record of 66 yards.

Jake Bates’ College Transition and Performance at Arkansas

Before his professional career, Jake Bates transitioned from high school soccer to football, starting as a kickoff specialist at Texas State (2020-21) and later moving to Arkansas in 2022. During his sole season at Arkansas, Bates showcased his talent by averaging 64.5 yards per kick, cementing his reputation as a formidable kicker.

Impressive UFL Season Highlights Jake Bates’ Potential

In the 2024 UFL season, Jake Bates demonstrated exceptional skill, completing 17 out of 22 field goal attempts, translating to a 77.2% success rate for the Michigan Panthers. His season was highlighted by several long-distance kicks, including a 62-yard field goal against the Birmingham Stallions and a 60-yard field goal versus the Arlington Renegades. The highlight of his season, the 64-yard field goal, has been featured in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s “Pro Football Today” exhibit. Recognizing his outstanding performance, Bates was named to the 2024 All-UFL team on June 5.

Competition Heats Up in the Lions’ Kicking Roster

With Jake Bates joining the Detroit Lions, the team is poised for an exciting competition in their kicking roster. Last season, the Lions ranked 11th in the NFL in field goal percentage at 90.5%. Bates will now be competing for a spot against established kicker Michael Badgley and undrafted Michigan kicker James Turner. This new addition to the Lions’ roster could bring a dynamic change to their special teams and potentially improve their field goal statistics in the upcoming season.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

