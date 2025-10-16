Detroit Lions Sign S Jammie Robinson

The Detroit Lions have made another roster move to reinforce their secondary. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Lions are signing defensive back Jammie Robinson to a one-year deal. Robinson was most recently a member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

The 24-year-old safety, originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, brings versatility and special teams experience to Detroit’s roster, something Dan Campbell and Kelvin Sheppard’s defense have valued heavily amid recent injuries.

A Promising Young Talent

Robinson, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound safety, appeared in 21 career games with the Panthers, including two starts. Over his two NFL seasons, he’s totaled 20 combined tackles (13 solo) and displayed a physical, downhill style of play that fits Detroit’s defensive identity.

While he hasn’t yet logged an interception or forced fumble, his college résumé suggested plenty of potential, Robinson was known for his toughness and instincts, tallying over 300 tackles and seven picks during his collegiate career.

Why the Lions Made the Move

The signing comes as Detroit continues to navigate injuries and roster shuffling in the defensive backfield. With Brian Branch suspended for one game and D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold both recovering from minor ailments, adding depth was a necessary move.

Robinson could contribute immediately on special teams and as a rotational safety, potentially earning snaps alongside Kerby Joseph.

The Bottom Line

The Lions have made a habit of finding value in young, hungry players, and Jammie Robinson fits that mold perfectly. He brings energy, experience, and a willingness to hit, and with Detroit’s secondary needing reinforcements, this one-year deal could turn into an opportunity for him to carve out a larger role in Motown.