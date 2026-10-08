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Detroit Lions Sign Massive Defensive Lineman Jeffrey M’Ba

Detroit Lions Jeffrey M'Ba
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The Detroit Lions have added another big body to their defensive line, signing Jeffrey M’Ba to their practice squad. The move gives Detroit additional depth along its defensive front as the team prepares for Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

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According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network, the Lions have signed the 27-year-old defensive tackle, who most recently spent time with the Washington Commanders.

Who Is Jeffrey M’Ba?

M’Ba is a physically imposing defensive lineman who stands approximately 6-foot-6 and weighs 312 pounds. Originally from Libreville, Gabon, he played college football at Auburn, Purdue, and SMU before entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2026.

During his final college season at SMU, M’Ba recorded 42 tackles, five sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss. His combination of size, strength, and interior pass-rushing ability makes him an intriguing developmental prospect for Detroit.

M’Ba originally signed with Washington following the 2026 NFL Draft and spent time on the Commanders’ practice squad. Washington released him from that practice squad on Wednesday, and he now gets an opportunity to continue his development with the Lions.

What the Signing Means for Detroit

The addition comes as defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard continues working to improve a Lions defense that has struggled through the first four games. Interestingly, Sheppard recently praised Detroit’s defensive line, calling it the best group he has seen during his six years with the organization.

M’Ba is not expected to immediately step into a starting role, but his size and versatility could make him a valuable practice squad addition. The Lions can use him to provide depth, develop his technique, and potentially prepare him for a future opportunity on the active roster.

For now, this is a low-risk move by general manager Brad Holmes, who continues looking for ways to strengthen Detroit’s defensive depth. Whether M’Ba eventually earns a promotion remains to be seen, but the Lions have added a physically gifted young NFL prospect with intriguing upside.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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