Detroit Lions Sign Quarterback to Replace Teddy Bridgewater

The Detroit Lions did not waste much time addressing the sudden hole behind Jared Goff.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Detroit is signing veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs, giving the Lions an experienced option after Teddy Bridgewater stepped away from the team and was placed on the reserve/retired list.

The move gives Detroit exactly what Dan Campbell said the organization wanted: a veteran quarterback capable of stepping into the room immediately while rookie Luke Altmyer continues developing.

Dobbs also arrives with something most August free-agent quarterbacks would not have.

Familiarity.

Dobbs Already Knows Drew Petzing

The connection between Dobbs and new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing makes this signing particularly logical.

Dobbs played for Petzing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023, starting eight games before Arizona traded him to Minnesota during the season.

That previous relationship should shorten the learning curve considerably.

A quarterback joining a team in August typically has to learn new terminology, protections, concepts and communication from scratch. Dobbs already has experience operating within Petzing’s system and understands how the Lions coordinator wants the position played.

He also has previous history with Detroit after spending a short stint on the Lions’ practice squad in 2022.

For a team that suddenly needed a veteran backup less than a week before its preseason opener, the fit makes plenty of sense.

Dobbs Brings Valuable Starting Experience

Dobbs is not simply a camp arm.

He has started 15 NFL games, completing 351 of 559 passes for 3,346 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

His career completion percentage sits at 62.8%.

Those numbers do not make him a threat to Goff’s starting job, nor is that what Detroit needs.

The Lions need someone who has played meaningful NFL snaps and can enter a game without the moment overwhelming him.

Dobbs provides that.

He has been forced into difficult situations before, including his memorable 2023 stint with Minnesota when he was traded to the Vikings and almost immediately thrust into the lineup.

Experience like that matters for a backup quarterback.

Luke Altmyer Still Has an Opportunity

Dobbs’ arrival does not necessarily push Altmyer out of Detroit’s plans.

Campbell has been encouraged by the undrafted rookie’s progress during training camp.

“We like Luke, Luke is growing, Luke is getting better, he just needs reps,” Campbell said Sunday. “I mean, he needs a million reps. But the reps that he has gotten to this point, he has improved.”

That tells you what Detroit sees in Altmyer.

Potential.

The Lions want to keep developing him, but trusting an undrafted rookie as Goff’s only backup would have been a significant gamble for a team with championship expectations.

Signing Dobbs allows Detroit to do both.

The Lions can continue giving Altmyer meaningful preseason work without forcing him into a role he may not yet be ready to handle.

Dobbs Could Play Immediately

Detroit opens the preseason Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Dobbs could see action almost immediately.

Campbell has already indicated that Goff is not expected to play.

That means Altmyer should receive a significant workload, but the Lions do not necessarily want him handling every offensive snap.

“Certainly Altmyer’s going to take a heavy load and then anybody else we get, we’ll get them up to speed as fast as we can and give them some reps,” Campbell said.

Dobbs’ experience with Petzing could make that transition easier than it would be for most quarterbacks joining a new organization this late in camp.

Even if his role Thursday is limited, every repetition becomes valuable as Detroit evaluates its backup quarterback competition.

Bridgewater’s Departure Forced Detroit to Act Quickly

Bridgewater’s decision to step away created an immediate problem.

Detroit entered camp believing it had an experienced veteran behind Goff and a developmental rookie behind him.

Within a matter of days, that structure disappeared.

Leaving Altmyer as the only quarterback behind Goff was never likely to last.

Dobbs restores some stability.

He may not have Bridgewater’s long history with Campbell, but his connection with Petzing gives Detroit a veteran who can potentially integrate quickly without dramatically altering how the offense operates.

That is a valuable combination in August.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions needed a veteran quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater stepped away.

They found one who already understands their offensive coordinator.

Josh Dobbs brings 15 career starts, previous experience with Drew Petzing and enough NFL seasoning to provide Detroit with a legitimate veteran option behind Jared Goff.

Luke Altmyer will still get opportunities to develop.

But for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, relying exclusively on an undrafted rookie behind its starting quarterback was never going to be the plan.

Dobbs gives Detroit another layer of insurance.

And with the preseason beginning Thursday, the timing could not be much better.