Detroit Lions Sign Veteran OT Justin Herron

The Detroit Lions just made a quiet but potentially telling roster move, adding veteran offensive tackle Justin Herron to the mix after backup tackle Dan Skipper went down in the preseason opener. It’s not a flashy signing, but it might signal bigger concerns about the offensive line depth.

The Detroit Lions signed OT Justin Herron, a former Patriots and Raiders lineman.

Herron has 10 career starts but has battled multiple knee injuries in recent years.

His signing may be related to Dan Skipper's ankle injury in the preseason opener.

He joins a crowded battle for a backup tackle job in Detroit.

A look at Justin Herron’s journey

Let’s rewind. Herron was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots in 2020, and he made an early impact in New England, starting 10 games across his first two seasons. That kind of early action is rare for a late-round tackle, so it’s clear the guy knows how to hold his own.

But injuries have been the headline ever since.

He was traded to the Raiders in 2022, only to suffer a torn ACL two weeks later. In 2023, he returned to the field for six games (starting once), but then got released. The Saints took a flyer on him last season, but he never got to show what he could do, another knee injury landed him on injured reserve before training camp even got rolling.

In short: talent? Yes. Tough luck? Also yes.

Why the Lions brought him in

The timing of this move is no coincidence. Dan Skipper left the preseason opener against the Chargers with a low-ankle sprain and was seen wearing a boot postgame. While nothing has been officially announced beyond that, bringing in Herron suggests the Lions want insurance, and maybe even competition.

Herron now joins a crowded battle for a backup tackle spot that includes:

Dan Skipper (if healthy)

(if healthy) Giovanni Manu , the Lions’ 4th-round pick from Canada

, the Lions’ 4th-round pick from Canada Jamarco Jones , a versatile swingman

, a versatile swingman Mason Miller, the undrafted rookie

In other words, nothing is guaranteed. Herron is walking into a full-on roster fight.

The Bottom Line

This signing doesn’t necessarily mean Dan Skipper is heading to injured reserve, but it does suggest the Lions are taking no chances. Whether Herron is here as an emergency patch, a camp body, or legitimate competition will play out over the next few weeks.

But one thing’s for sure: you can never have too much depth in the trenches, and Herron brings both experience and resilience to the table.