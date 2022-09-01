Detroit Lions sign K Aldrick Rosas

The Detroit Lions already have their starting kicker but you can never be too safe in the NFL.

On Thursday, the Lions announced they have signed K Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad. Heading into the day, the Lions had three empty spots on their practice squad roster after signing 13 players on Wednesday.

If the name Aldrick Rosas is ringing a bell, that is because he spent some time with the Lions during the 2021 season.

During his NFL career, Rosas has connected on 72-of-91 field goal attempts and his best season came in 2018 when he made the Pro Bowl after making 32-of-33 field goal attempts with the New York Giants.

Rosas will serve as the Lions’ backup kicker for the time being as Austin Seibert beat out Riley Patterson during training camp.

