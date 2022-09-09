Detroit Lions sign K Dominick Eberle in advance of game vs. Eagles

According to the Detroit Lions, they have signed a kicker in advance of Sunday’s Week 1 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Lions announced on Friday that they have signed K Dominik Eberle to their practice squad.

As a corresponding move, the Lions have placed K Aldrick Rosas on the practice squad/injured list.

#Lions have signed K Dominik Eberle to the Practice Squad and placed K Aldrick Rosas on Practice Squad/Injured — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 9, 2022

Eberle, who is 26, played in one game for the Houston Texans in 2021, connecting on 1 out of 2 field goal attempts.

He played his college ball at Utah State.