Detroit Lions sign K Dominick Eberle in advance of game vs. Eagles

According to the Detroit Lions, they have signed a kicker in advance of Sunday’s Week 1 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Lions announced on Friday that they have signed K Dominik Eberle to their practice squad.
As a corresponding move, the Lions have placed K Aldrick Rosas on the practice squad/injured list.
Eberle, who is 26, played in one game for the Houston Texans in 2021, connecting on 1 out of 2 field goal attempts.
He played his college ball at Utah State.