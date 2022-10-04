Detroit Lions NewsDetroit Lions Transactions

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks.

Which kicker did the Detroit Lions sign?

Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad.

Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago Bears.

The hope is still that Austin Seibert will practice for the remainder of the week and kick against the New England Patriots this coming Sunday but the Lions now have some insurance if Seibert is unable to give it a go.

Throughout his career, Badgley has been accurate from short range but he has really struggled to makes his longer field goal attempts.

