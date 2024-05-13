Detroit Lions sign Kaden Davis

The Detroit Lions are making a notable addition to their roster following an impressive showing at their rookie minicamp. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that wide receiver Kaden Davis, who was participating as a tryout player, has earned a spot on the Lions’ 90-man roster.

Former #AZCardinals WR Kaden Davis is signing with the Lions after attending rookie camp on a tryout basis, per his agent @seanstellato. Davis, who had eight catches and a TD last preseason, was on Arizona’s practice squad last season and was active for one game as well. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 12, 2024

Kaden Davis’ Journey to the Lions

Kaden Davis entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, signing with the Denver Broncos. Despite spending most of his rookie year on the Broncos’ practice squad, Davis remained determined to find his footing in professional football. His persistence paid off in 2023 when he joined the Michigan Panthers in the USFL. Over five games, Davis showcased his versatility and skill, particularly excelling as a kickoff returner. He accumulated 311 yards on 12 returns, averaging an impressive 25.9 yards per return. Additionally, Davis contributed to the Panthers’ offense with eight receptions for 83 yards.

Impressive Performance at Lions’ Minicamp

During the Detroit Lions’ rookie minicamp, Davis’s performance caught the attention of the coaching staff and scouts. His ability to handle both receiving and special teams duties stood out, demonstrating the potential value he could bring to the team. His efforts over the weekend proved that he could compete at a high level and adapt quickly to the demands of NFL play.

What This Signing Means for the Lions

Signing Kaden Davis is a strategic move by the Lions, who are looking to bolster their depth in both the receiving corps and special teams. Davis’s experience as a return specialist could be particularly valuable, offering the Lions another option in the return game. Furthermore, his potential as a receiver adds another layer of depth to a position that often requires robust competition and versatility.

The Detroit Lions continue to scout and develop talent meticulously, and the addition of Kaden Davis to their roster underscores their commitment to building a competitive team through all available avenues, including undrafted free agents and tryout players.