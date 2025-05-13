Detroit Lions Sign Defensive End Keith Cooper Jr., Waive Rookie OL

The Detroit Lions signed rookie defensive end Keith Cooper Jr. and released OL Leif Fautanu. Here’s what it means for the roster and D-line depth chart.

TL;DR

The Detroit Lions have signed rookie defensive end Keith Cooper Jr. and waived offensive lineman Leif Fautanu, per the team. Cooper brings intriguing size and production out of Houston, while Fautanu — part of Arizona State’s 2024 College Football Playoff Cinderella run — exits before rookie minicamp ends.

Who Is Keith Cooper Jr.?

Cooper is a 6’5″, 280-pound defensive end who racked up:

119 career tackles

26 tackles for loss

14.0 sacks

8 fumble recoveries (including 1 for a touchdown)

He played three seasons at Tulane before transferring to Houston, where he became a force in the Big 12. Cooper’s tape shows a long-limbed athlete with violent hands, and he’s capable of rotating between defensive end and interior 3-tech spots.

With Marcus Davenport, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Josh Paschal, Ahmed Hassanein, and now Cooper in the mix, Detroit is clearly prioritizing trench depth behind Aidan Hutchinson.

Why Fautanu Was Waived

Leif Fautanu, a versatile offensive lineman out of Arizona State, played a key role in one of college football’s biggest turnarounds last year — helping the Sun Devils go from 3–9 to 11–3 and earn a CFP bye. Detroit signed him as a priority UDFA, and he initially slotted behind Frank Ragnow and Michael Niese at center.

However, with Miles Frazier, Tate Ratledge, and Kingsley Eguakun already crowding the guard-center rotation, Fautanu became the odd man out.

Still, his football IQ and leadership traits make him a strong candidate to land elsewhere.

Where Cooper Fits Into the Depth Chart

According to the Lions’ updated defensive depth chart:

Aidan Hutchinson , DJ Reader , Alim McNeill (When healthy), and Marcus Davenport remain the locked-in starters.

, , (When healthy), and remain the locked-in starters. Tyleik Williams, Josh Paschal, Ahmed Hassanein, and Al-Quadin Muhammad headline the second and third wave.

The Lions are not shy about loading up in the trenches — and Cooper’s motor and size give him a real chance to crack the 53-man roster.

Key Takeaways

Keith Cooper Jr. , a 6’5″ defensive end with 14 career college sacks, has signed with the Lions.

, a 6’5″ defensive end with 14 career college sacks, has signed with the Lions. Cooper adds size and versatility to an already deep edge rotation.

Leif Fautanu , a promising rookie OL from Arizona State, has been waived to make room.

, a promising rookie OL from Arizona State, has been waived to make room. The Lions continue aggressively turning over the bottom of the roster, especially on both lines.

Bottom Line

This is another classic Brad Holmes depth play.

Cooper fits Detroit’s defensive identity: versatile, physical, and productive. He’ll now compete with a deep group of edge defenders in a defense that prides itself on relentless pressure.

As for Fautanu, his story isn’t over — just paused. But for now, it’s Cooper in, and the Lions’ trench war room just got a little more crowded.

