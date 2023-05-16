Merch
Detroit Lions sign kicker following rookie minicamp

By W.G. Brady
This past weekend, the Detroit Lions held their rookie minicamp in Allen Park, and it appears as if kicker John Parker Romo impressed the coaches enough to land a contract. Though it has not yet been reported by the team, Romo took to Twitter himself to break the news that he has signed a contract with the Lions.

  • The Lions held a rookie minicamp this past weekend
  • The Lions invited a plethora of undrafted rookies to participate in the camp, including John Parker Romo
  • According to Romo, he has signed a contract to play for the Lions

Despite going undrafted, Romo secured a spot with the New Orleans Saints in 2022. However, after his release, Romo found a new opportunity with the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL in 2023. His season with the Brahmas was nothing short of sensational as he led the league in field goals made, and he was named to the All-XFL team. Romo's highlight of the season came when he connected on a 57-yard field goal attempt, which surely put him on the Lions' radar.

Blake Corum reveals Jim Harbaugh's advice regarding NFL
