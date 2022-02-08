Detroit Lions sign kicker to Reserve/Futures contract

According to the Detroit Lions, they have signed K Aldrick Rosas to a Reserve/Futures contract.
Rosas, who has played for the Giants, Jaguars, Lions, and Saints has connected on 72 out of 91 field-goal attempts in his career with a long of 57 yards.
The #Lions have signed K Aldrick Rosas to a Reserve/Future contract.
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 8, 2022
*H/T to L. Ward for this news.
BONUS CONTENT:
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff comments on Matthew Stafford’s success with Rams
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings