Detroit Lions sign kicker to Reserve/Futures contract

According to the Detroit Lions, they have signed K Aldrick Rosas to a Reserve/Futures contract.

Rosas, who has played for the Giants, Jaguars, Lions, and Saints has connected on 72 out of 91 field-goal attempts in his career with a long of 57 yards.

