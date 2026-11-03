Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes isn’t wasting any time addressing his team’s growing injury concerns.

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According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Lions are signing veteran linebacker K.J. Britt to their active roster from the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

The move comes just one day after Detroit’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, a game that left the Lions dealing with significant injuries at linebacker.

And with rookie Jimmy Rolder officially lost for the remainder of the season and All-Pro Jack Campbell’s availability uncertain, Detroit clearly needed reinforcements.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K.J. Britt (35) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Sign K.J. Britt to the Active Roster

Britt, 27, is a sixth-year NFL veteran who entered the league as a fifth-round selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former Auburn standout spent four seasons in Tampa Bay before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2025. He signed with New England during the offseason and spent most of the current season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Britt has appeared in 77 career regular-season games, including 16 starts, recording 134 tackles according to his career statistics.

He made 11 starts for Tampa Bay in 2024 and appeared in all 17 games with Miami last season, giving Detroit another linebacker with meaningful NFL experience.

The veteran has also contributed extensively on special teams, an area where he could immediately provide additional value.

According to Monday evening’s report confirming Detroit’s roster addition, Britt also previously worked with current Lions defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers during their time together in Tampa Bay.

That familiarity could help ease his transition to Detroit.

Dan Campbell Said Lions Might Need Help

Britt’s arrival comes just hours after Dan Campbell acknowledged that Detroit might need to bring in another linebacker.

“We may need a little bit of help. We’re looking at everything. We’ll adjust as we go. Brad and I will get together here this afternoon, tomorrow, and figure some of this out,” Campbell said during Monday’s press conference.

Holmes apparently didn’t need much time to identify an available option.

As we previously reported following Campbell’s injury updates, rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder will miss the remainder of the 2026 season and could require surgery.

Meanwhile, Jack Campbell remains hospitalized following Sunday’s game, although the organization has provided encouraging news regarding his condition.

As we reported following Detroit’s latest official update, the team announced Monday that preliminary indications were positive while declining to share additional medical details out of respect for Jack and his family.

What K.J. Britt Brings to Detroit

Britt isn’t being brought in as a guaranteed replacement for Jack Campbell. Rather, he provides another experienced option for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

The Lions still have Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske and Amen Ogbongbemiga at linebacker on the active roster, with Joe Bachie on the practice squad.

However, Britt’s experience against the run and on special teams could make him a useful addition as Detroit adjusts its defensive rotation.

The Patriots’ official player profile details his previous starting experience and extensive special teams contributions.

Whether Britt will have an immediate defensive role remains to be seen, and the Lions have not yet announced a corresponding roster move.

But one thing is clear.

Dan Campbell said Detroit might need help. Brad Holmes has already gone out and found some.