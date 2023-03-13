Merch
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions sign LB Alex Anzalone to multi-year deal

By Don Drysdale
218
0

Inside the Article:

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are signing LB Alex Anzalone to a 3-year, $18.75 million deal. Anzalone showed a great deal of improvement in 2022, and the Lions clearly think he will continue to improve moving forward. Pro Football Focus had Anzalone as the 196th-best free agent on the market and they projected he would sign a contract in the two-year, $7 million range.

Alex Anzalone Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • The Lions have re-signed LB Alex Anzalone
  • Anzalone is getting a 3-year, $18.75 million deal
  • PFF projected a 2-year, $7 million deal
Detroit Lions Alex Anzalone

Why it Matters for Alex Anzalone and Detroit Lions

Although Anzalone demonstrated that he is capable of being a reliable linebacker in 2022, there are still valid concerns about his coverage skills and whether he can serve as the primary linebacker to carry a defense. On the other hand, he is capable of wearing the communication helmet and has a commanding presence and intelligence that can guide young defenders.

Bottom Line: Did the Lions overpay for Anzalone?

Anzalone started all 17 games in 2022 while playing 95% of the Lions' defensive snaps on the season, and he was a team captain. That being said, in my opinion, a 3-year, $18.75 million deal just seems like too much for my liking. Did Brad Holmes make a mistake by giving and AAV of $6.25 million to Anzalone?

