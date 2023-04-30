Detroit Lions sign LB Isaac Darkangelo

The 2023 NFL Draft has wrapped up and now the fun part of who was left can begin to sign with a team. The Detroit Lions have signed LB Isaac Darkangelo from the University of Illinois. Darkangelo was a force in the Big Ten last season playing in 13 games registering 71 total tackles.

Prior to the NFL Draft, Darkangelo said he used his Illinois Pro Day to sha

“This was a cool opportunity because obviously as a little kid this is all you dream about, just getting the opportunity to showcase yourself to this many scouts is pretty cool,” Darkangelo said. “This is the best time of our lives. We always joke around with Tommy and Syd and them, I’m like, we have no priorities, right, we’re just pursuing a dream right now so it’s great. We have no worries or anything, but it is stressful for sure because you don’t know what’s going to happen and you can obviously just put your best foot forward and hope for the best.”

Isaac Darkangelo Preps for NFL Draft

Though we could not find an actual highlight video for Darkangelo, here is a video of him prepping for the NFL Draft.