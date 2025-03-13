Detroit Lions Sign Top Remaining Free Agent DT To Prove-It Deal

Wow! We thought he would sign for much more than he did!

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are re-signing DL Levi Onwuzurike to a 1-year $5.5 million prove-it deal.

Levi Onwuzurike Was the Top Free-Agent DT Remaining

According to The Athletic, Onwuzurike was the top free-agent defensive tackle still available, and the Lions are keeping in the Motor City for at least one more season. When Onwuzurike was selected by the Lions in the 2nd Round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the hopes were that he would quickly develop into a starter on the defensive line. Instead, he has dealt with multiple injuries, which have really held him back.

Could a Breakout Season be in the Works?

During the 2024 season, Levi Onwuzurike played in a career-high 16 games. In those games, he had three sacks and 45 quarterback pressures. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted a 69.4 overall grade, which was No. 33 out of 219 interior defensive linemen. If Levi can take another step forward in 2025, he could be in line for a breakout season. Considering he only signed a 1-year deal with the Lions, you can be he will be doing everything in his power to have the best season of his career. If he does, you can bet he will land a huge pay before the 2026 season.

