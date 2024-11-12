fb
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Sign Familiar Face Before Matchup Vs. Jaguars
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Sign Familiar Face Before Matchup Vs. Jaguars

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
34

The Detroit Lions are adding a familiar face to the mix as they prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, wide receiver Maurice Alexander is returning to the team's practice squad.

Alexander, who spent both the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Lions, has had limited appearances in regular season games. Instead, he primarily developed on the practice squad, honing his skills while working to earn a spot on the active roster.

In 4 career NFL games (all in 2022), Alexander has returned six kickoffs for 146 yards. He also has one catch for seven yards.

In the 2024 training camp, Alexander fought for a place on the roster but ultimately lost out to undrafted rookie free agent Isaiah Williams. Despite not securing a spot on the active roster, Alexander’s return to the practice squad provides additional depth to the Lions’ wide receiver group ahead of their game against the Jaguars.

As the Lions look to maintain their 8-1 record and extend their lead, Alexander’s familiarity with the system and team culture will be a valuable asset as the season progresses.

Previous article
Jared Goff Reveals Words Exchanged With Dan Campbell After Lions Beat Texans
Next article
Dan Campbell Makes BOLD Prediction on 97.1 The Ticket
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Wtf on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Scott on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Daniel on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions