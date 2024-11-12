Detroit Lions Sign Familiar Face Before Matchup Vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions are adding a familiar face to the mix as they prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, wide receiver Maurice Alexander is returning to the team's practice squad.

#Lions signing Maurice Alexander to practice squad, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 12, 2024

Alexander, who spent both the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Lions, has had limited appearances in regular season games. Instead, he primarily developed on the practice squad, honing his skills while working to earn a spot on the active roster.

In 4 career NFL games (all in 2022), Alexander has returned six kickoffs for 146 yards. He also has one catch for seven yards.

In the 2024 training camp, Alexander fought for a place on the roster but ultimately lost out to undrafted rookie free agent Isaiah Williams. Despite not securing a spot on the active roster, Alexander’s return to the practice squad provides additional depth to the Lions’ wide receiver group ahead of their game against the Jaguars.

As the Lions look to maintain their 8-1 record and extend their lead, Alexander’s familiarity with the system and team culture will be a valuable asset as the season progresses.