Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Sign Offensive Lineman to Bolster Depth

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have made another move to bolster their offensive line depth, announcing that they’ve re-signed guard Netane Muti. The move was confirmed by the team on Wednesday, and the addition further strengthens the Lions' commitment to improving their roster as the 2025 season approaches.

A Familiar Face Returns to Detroit

Muti, 25, originally joined the Lions after a stint with the Denver Broncos. Drafted by the Broncos in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Muti signed a four-year deal with Denver. Despite his potential, Muti was waived by the Broncos in 2022, but he was quickly added to the practice squad before spending some time on and off the active roster.

A Journey Through the NFL

After his time with Denver, Muti found a new opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders, who signed him off the Broncos’ practice squad back in December. Muti has now made his way back to Detroit, where the Lions are looking to add valuable depth to their offensive line as part of their continued efforts to strengthen their roster.

With Muti’s return, the Lions now have a versatile and experienced player who has worked through multiple teams and systems. This move could provide the Lions with important depth in their offensive line rotation for the 2025 season.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Detroit Lions as they continue to make moves during the offseason.

Ben Johnson Thanks Sheila Hamp, Dan Campbell in Emotional Farewell to Lions
