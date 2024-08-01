Detroit Lions Sign Offensive Lineman Jake Burton





The Detroit Lions are set to sign Jake Burton, an offensive lineman from the UFL’s Michigan Panthers, as first reported by James Larsen.

Burton joined Michigan this season, starting in 10 of 11 games played. Jacob earned a 74.6 Pass Blocking Grade via PFF. Has prior USFL experience with the Stars.

Burton, who primarily played at left guard last season for the Panthers, spent the prior two years with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars. During his tenure with the Stars, he played at various positions across the offensive line, including right guard, right tackle, and some time at left tackle. Notably, Burton has a history with Ford Field, having played home games there with both the Panthers and the Stars.

Challenges on the Offensive Line

The Lions’ decision to sign Jake Burton comes as the team faces challenges on their offensive line. Reserve guard Netane Muti recently sustained a shoulder injury requiring surgery, sidelining him for an extended period. Additionally, sixth-round draft pick Christian Mahogany remains on the Non-Football Illness list with no clear return in sight, as explained by head coach Dan Campbell.

“It’s a real thing, this illness,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit “It really is a day-by-day. We have virtually checked him in so he’s virtually in meetings and things of that nature but man, when we know he’s ready to get here and be a part of what we’re doing, believe us, we’ll get him here as fast as possible, but as of right now, we have to assume we don’t have him.”

Strengthening the Offensive Line Depth with Jake Burton

Burton will join a competitive group of Lions offensive linemen, including Kayode Awosika, Ike Boettger, Michael Niese, and several undrafted rookies. Additionally, Burton has a link to Lions’ offensive line coach Hank Fraley, having overlapped with him at UCLA in 2017.

This signing underscores the Lions’ commitment to bolstering their offensive line depth in light of recent injuries.

