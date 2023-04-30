Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions sign OL Brad Cecil

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Inside the Article:

According to a report from Rachel Hopmayer, the Detroit Lions are signing OL Brad Cecil to a UDFA contract. Cecil played in eight games at South Florida during the 2022 season. Cecil finished his career at USF with 53 games played (50 starts), which ranks tied for second all-time at USF in both categories.

Brad Cecil Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • Cecil is reportedly signing a UDFA contract with the Lions
  • Cecil played his college ball at South Florida

Brad Cecil didn't sleep the night before USF Pro Day

While talking to reporters at South Florida's Pro Day, Cecil said he did not sleep the night before.

- Advertisement -

“To be honest with you, I didn’t sleep at all last night,” Cecil said. 

“Everything I did was for this day. What time I went to sleep, what I ate, how often I stretched and not doing things on the weekend that my friends are doing,” Cecil said. “It’s missing out and sacrificing for the bigger picture which is obviously Pro Day.”

Cecil Interview

Since we cannot find any recent highlights for Cecil, here is an interview he did over a year ago.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions WR Antoine Green’s best college highlights
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesPaul Tyler -

Detroit Lions WR Antoine Green’s best college highlights

Take a look at new Detroit Lions WR Antoine Green's best college highlights!
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.