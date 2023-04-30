Detroit Lions sign OL Brad Cecil

According to a report from Rachel Hopmayer, the Detroit Lions are signing OL Brad Cecil to a UDFA contract. Cecil played in eight games at South Florida during the 2022 season. Cecil finished his career at USF with 53 games played (50 starts), which ranks tied for second all-time at USF in both categories.

Brad Cecil didn't sleep the night before USF Pro Day

While talking to reporters at South Florida's Pro Day, Cecil said he did not sleep the night before.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t sleep at all last night,” Cecil said.

“Everything I did was for this day. What time I went to sleep, what I ate, how often I stretched and not doing things on the weekend that my friends are doing,” Cecil said. “It’s missing out and sacrificing for the bigger picture which is obviously Pro Day.”

Cecil Interview

Since we cannot find any recent highlights for Cecil, here is an interview he did over a year ago.