Detroit Lions Sign OL Jack Conley

The Detroit Lions have made a move to bolster their offensive line depth, though it’s not the kind of headline-grabbing addition fans might have been hoping for. According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are signing offensive lineman Jack Conley to their practice squad, per his agency LAA.

Conley, a rookie out of Boston College, went undrafted in 2025 but caught on with the New England Patriots, where he spent the first month of the season on their practice squad before being released on September 30.

With the Lions’ offensive line banged up, Christian Mahogany sidelined with a broken leg, and both Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell nursing shoulder and knee issues, the move gives Detroit an extra body for practice and emergency depth.

While Conley is unlikely to see immediate action with the Lions, his versatility could make him a valuable developmental piece down the stretch. The 6-foot-7, 333 lb lineman has experience at both guard and tackle, a trait head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator John Morton often covet in reserve linemen.

For now, Conley joins a practice squad group that continues to evolve as the Lions manage injuries across one of their strongest and most battered, position groups.