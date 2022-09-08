Detroit Lions sign OL Ross Pierschbacher

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions have signed OL Ross Pierschbacher to their practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Lions have released OL Darrin Paulo, who they had just signed on Wednesday.

Pierschbacher, who is 27, was originally selected by the Washington Redskins in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was recently waived by the New York Jets.

During his two seasons in the NFL, Pierschbacher has played in a total of eight games.

