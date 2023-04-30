Detroit Lions sign OL Ryan Swoboda

According to a report from UCF Football, the Detroit Lions are signing OL Ryan Swoboda to a UDFA contract. Swoboda played his first three seasons at Virginia prior to transferring to Central Florida for his final college season. Though he only played in one game during his time at Virginia, he played in 11 games for UCF in 2022.

Key Points

Ryan Swoboda Scouting Report

From NFL.com:

Swoboda is a three-year starter at right tackle with rare size that can often work against him due to his high center of gravity. On tape, he has heavy feet and struggles to move them quickly enough to keep pace with athletic movements. However, at his pro day testing, he performed fairly well at the same task. He will need to alter his approach in pass protection with better posture and more efficient hands and feet to overcome the deficiencies he shows on tape.

Swoboda Pro Day Interview

Since Swoboda highlights are not readily available, here is his Pro Day Presser.