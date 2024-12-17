Detroit Lions Sign Old Friend To Bolster Defense, Special Teams

In the wake of their tough 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions have made a move to strengthen their linebacker and special teams units by bringing back former player Anthony Pittman. Pittman, of course, who previously spent five seasons with the Lions from 2019 to 2023.

https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1868802695597023332

Pittman spent the last couple of months on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. Now, the Lions have decided to bring him back to provide depth at linebacker and contribute on special teams, an area where Pittman has excelled in his previous tenure with Detroit.

Special Teams and Linebacker Experience

During his previous five seasons with the Lions, Pittman established himself as a valuable special teams ace. He recorded 29 tackles during his time in Detroit, with a significant portion of his contributions coming on special teams, a vital unit for the Lions. Pittman’s ability to play in all phases of the game, as well as his reliability as a depth linebacker, made him an asset for Detroit, especially as they aim to fortify their roster for the remainder of the season.

From 2021 to 2023, Pittman played in all 17 regular season games, showcasing his durability and consistency. His versatility as both a special teams contributor and a backup linebacker provides the Lions with added depth as they move forward through the final stretch of the regular season.

Why the Lions Brought Him Back

The Lions' decision to bring back Pittman comes after a series of injuries and roster changes that have impacted their linebacker corps and special teams. With just a few weeks remaining before the playoffs, Detroit’s coaching staff will look to Pittman to provide stability and leadership in these areas, especially as they battle through mounting injuries.

Campbell and the coaching staff have expressed the importance of depth and versatility in maintaining a strong playoff push. Pittman’s familiarity with the team’s system and his prior contributions to the squad make him an ideal addition at this point in the season.

Looking Ahead

As the Lions gear up for their final games of the regular season, Pittman will be looking to make an impact in his return to Detroit. His experience and presence on special teams could prove to be a valuable asset as the Lions aim to continue their playoff chase. With his work ethic and reliable play, Pittman is ready to help the Lions finish strong as they prepare for the challenges ahead.