The Detroit Lions aren’t wasting any time addressing their suddenly depleted linebacker room, and general manager Brad Holmes has made another move.

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Detroit has officially signed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe to its practice squad, adding another experienced option following the injuries to Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder during Sunday’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The addition comes one day after reports surfaced that the Lions had hosted Pappoe for a visit in Allen Park.

Detroit Lions Sign Owen Pappoe to Practice Squad

According to Wednesday’s roster announcement, Detroit signed Pappoe to its practice squad while making two additional moves at linebacker.

The Lions also signed K.J. Britt to their active roster from the New England Patriots’ practice squad and promoted veteran Joe Bachie from their own practice squad.

As we previously reported when Pappoe visited Detroit, the former Auburn standout had emerged as another potential option for a defense suddenly short on healthy linebackers.

Now, Pappoe officially has an opportunity to prove he belongs in Detroit.

What Owen Pappoe Brings to the Lions

Pappoe, 26, was selected by Arizona in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after an impressive college career at Auburn.

The athletic linebacker appeared in 49 games over three seasons with the Cardinals, contributing primarily on special teams while also providing defensive depth.

One of Pappoe’s most intriguing attributes is his speed. He recorded a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, making him one of the fastest linebackers in his draft class.

According to the latest breakdown of Detroit’s linebacker additions, Pappoe played 945 special-teams snaps and 341 defensive snaps during his three seasons in Arizona.

After being released by the Cardinals this summer, Pappoe briefly joined the Tennessee Titans before becoming available again.

Brad Holmes Continues Addressing Linebacker Injuries

The Lions’ latest moves come during an emotional week for the organization following Jack Campbell’s frightening neck injury against Minnesota.

As we reported Wednesday following Jack Campbell’s emotional statement, the linebacker shared encouraging news about his recovery, revealing that he has full movement in his lower body and continues making progress with movement in his upper body.

Meanwhile, rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder has been placed on injured reserve with a season-ending hamstring injury suffered on the same play that sidelined Campbell.

Those absences leave Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Trevor Nowaske as Detroit’s primary linebacker options, with Britt, Bachie, and Amen Ogbongbemiga providing additional depth.

Pappoe’s arrival gives the Lions another developmental and special-teams option, although his practice-squad designation means he is not automatically eligible to play Sunday against Miami without being elevated.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes has now added multiple linebackers as Detroit works to navigate the injuries to Campbell and Rolder.

Pappoe isn’t being brought in as a guaranteed starter, but his speed, NFL experience, and special-teams background give the Lions another option as they prepare for the Miami Dolphins.

And with the NFL trade deadline set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 10, it will be interesting to see whether Holmes believes these additions are enough or decides to pursue more help.