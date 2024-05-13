Detroit Lions sign Parker Hesse

The Detroit Lions have added veteran tight end Parker Hesse to their ranks, a move announced following his participation in the team’s rookie minicamp. This addition provides depth to the Lions’ tight end group and brings a seasoned player with a diverse background into the fold.

#Lions have signed WR Kaden Davis and TE Parker Hesse. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2024

Background on Parker Hesse

Parker Hesse, at 29 years old, has had a unique journey through the NFL since going undrafted in 2019. Originally a defensive tackle, Hesse transitioned to the tight end position during his tenure with the Tennessee Titans. Over the past few years, he has been a part of the Atlanta Falcons organization, oscillating between the practice squad and the active roster. During his time with the Falcons, Hesse appeared in 28 games, making eight starts. His most notable season came in 2022, recording nine receptions for 89 yards.

Lions’ Tight End Situation

The Detroit Lions already boast a well-stocked tight end room, making the path to the 53-man roster a challenging one for Hesse. Despite the steep competition, his experience and versatility could provide valuable insurance for the team. The Lions’ coaching staff will likely be looking to leverage Hesse’s experience both on and off the field, particularly in mentoring younger players and enhancing the team’s depth.

Potential Impact and Expectations

While it may be surprising if Hesse secures a spot on the Lions’ initial 53-man roster given the depth at his position, his signing is not without its merits. The NFL is unpredictable, and having seasoned players ready to step in can be crucial over the grueling course of the season. Hesse’s track record of adaptability and commitment, transitioning from defense to offense and finding roles on various teams, underscores the potential value he brings to the Lions.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Versatile Background: Parker Hesse has a unique NFL journey, transitioning from defensive tackle to tight end, initially going undrafted in 2019 and spending significant time with both the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. His ability to adapt to different roles on the field highlights his versatility and resilience. Recent Contributions: During his tenure with the Falcons, especially in 2022, Hesse stepped up in the absence of Kyle Pitts, appearing in 17 games with seven starts and recording nine catches for 89 yards. His performance during this period showcased his potential to contribute when called upon. Challenging Roster Competition: Despite his experience and adaptability, Hesse faces a tough challenge in securing a spot on the Detroit Lions’ 53-man roster due to the depth at the tight end position. His participation in the rookie minicamp and subsequent signing indicate the Lions’ interest in his experience, though making the final roster cut could be difficult given the existing competition.

Bottom Line

Parker Hesse’s signing with the Detroit Lions reflects the team’s strategy to bolster their squad with versatile and experienced players. While he faces tough odds to make the final roster cut, his journey from defensive tackle to tight end and his resilience in professional football make him a player worth watching during the Lions’ preseason preparations.