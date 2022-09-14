Detroit Lions sign ‘promising’ young OL Kayode Awosika

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions opened up their 2022 season with a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and a few days later, the Lions signed one of the Eagles’ former players.

Earlier today, Mike Garafolo announced the Lions are signing OL Kayode Awosika off the Eagles’ practice squad.

As noted, Awosika was undrafted last year and he played both guard and tackle while he was with the Eagles.

The #Lions are signing OL Kayode Awosika off the #Eagles’ practice squad. Undrafted free agent last year, Awosika has played both guard and tackle in Philly. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 14, 2022

Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson.

He spent the first 17 weeks of the season on the Eagles’ practice squad and was active for the meaningless season finale against the Cowboys, when he made his NFL debut and played 43 snaps.

He focused on both guard and tackle this past summer and didn’t have quite the training camp he had as a rookie. When the Eagles were down three left tackles — Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard had concussions and LeRaven Clark a hamstring injury — Awosika got first-team reps at left tackle, which did not go too well.