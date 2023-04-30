Detroit Lions sign QB Adrian Martinez

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and our Detroit Lions walked away with a class of eight new players. Now, the UDFA frenzy begins, and the Lions are reportedly signing Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez. Martinez may be a familiar name if you are a Big Ten fan as he played four seasons with the Cornhuskers before transferring to K-State for his final year of eligibility.

Key Points

The 2023 NFL Draft is complete

The Lions added eight new players via the draft

According to reports, the Lions are signing Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez Scouting Report

Here is what Dane Brugler of The Athletic had to say about Martinez heading into the draft:

- Advertisement -

Adrian Martinez was born in Hanford, Calif, and his mother (Deanna) passed away from cancer when he was age 10. After compiling more than 4,000 yards of offense as a junior, he missed his senior year at Clovis West (torn labrum). A four-star recruit, he flipped from Cal to Tennessee, then Nebraska late in the process. He started four seasons in Lincoln and set the school record for total offense (10,792 yards). He transferred to Kansas State for his final season but was hampered by a leg injury in the second half of 2022. Martinez is a decent-sized athlete to move the pocket or use his legs to pick up chunk yardage (45 rushing touchdowns). He is a creative passer with an adequate arm, but his ball placement and timing lack precision, often because of spotty vision and a failure to make onschedule decisions. Overall, Martinez has the physical tools and toughness to earn looks from NFL teams, but he must develop more consistency as a passer.

Martinez Highlights

For those of you who are not familiar with Martinez, here are his highlights from his final college season.