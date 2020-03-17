Detroit Lions sign QB Chase Daniel to backup Matthew Stafford

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Chicago Bears QB Chase Daniel to backup Matthew Stafford in 2020.

The deal is for 3 years and is worth $13.05 million.

Former Bears' QB Chase Daniel, who beat the Detroit on Thanksgiving Day last season, reached agreement with the Lions today on a three-year, $13.05 million deal that includes a voidable clause, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Daniel, who is 33, has completed 68.3% of his passes for 1,430 yards and 7 touchdowns to go along with 5 interceptions in his 10 year career.