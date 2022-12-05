Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions sign QB Joshua Dobbs

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions picked up their fourth win in five games when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14 at Ford Field. In the week leading up to the game, the Chicago Bears poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Lions’ practice squad, leaving them with just two quarterbacks on their roster. Now, according to a report from Mike Klis, the Lions are signing QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad.

Who is new Detroit Lions QB Joshua Dobbs?

Dobbs, who is 27, worked out for the Lions this past week, and many mentioned that there was a chance he would sign as a replacement for Boyle.

In his NFL career, Dobbs has played in six games, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During those games (five in 2018 and one in 2020), he completed 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards and an interception.

He was originally selected out of Tennessee by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft

