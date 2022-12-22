Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions sign QB Steven Montez

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions lost Joshua Dobbs to the Titans on Wednesday
  • The Lions have signed Steven Montez

On Wednesday, we passed along a report that the Tennessee Titans had poached QB Joshua Dobbs off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. Now, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have brought back one of their former QBs. Birkett is reporting that the Lions have signed QB Steven Montez to their practice squad. The Lions are now back to three quarterbacks on their roster.

This week's hottest stories
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Steven Montez

Detroit Lions sign QB Steven Montez

Montez, who went undrafted out of Colorado in 2020, has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game, and hopefully, he will not have to play for the Lions in 2022.

Up next for the Lions is a road matchup on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers. With a win, the Lions will move to 8-7 on the season, and if a couple of other things go in their favor on Saturday, they will control their own destiny in terms of the playoffs.

Detroit Lions,Steven Montez

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day rooting guide Detroit Lions Retain Outside Shot at First Play-Off Spot Since 2016
Next Article Detroit Lions Detroit Lions forced to alter travel plans due to winter storm
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions forced to alter travel plans due to winter storm
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Steven Montez
Detroit Lions sign QB Steven Montez
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day rooting guide
Detroit Lions Retain Outside Shot at First Play-Off Spot Since 2016
Detroit Lions and NFL Archive
Detroit Lions,Steven Montez
5 Potential NHL Trades in the new year
Detroit Red Wings and NHL Archive
Lost your password?