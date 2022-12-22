On Wednesday, we passed along a report that the Tennessee Titans had poached QB Joshua Dobbs off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. Now, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have brought back one of their former QBs. Birkett is reporting that the Lions have signed QB Steven Montez to their practice squad. The Lions are now back to three quarterbacks on their roster.

Detroit Lions sign QB Steven Montez

Montez, who went undrafted out of Colorado in 2020, has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game, and hopefully, he will not have to play for the Lions in 2022.

Up next for the Lions is a road matchup on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers. With a win, the Lions will move to 8-7 on the season, and if a couple of other things go in their favor on Saturday, they will control their own destiny in terms of the playoffs.