Detroit Lions sign RB Devin Ozigbo, waive wide receiver

The Detroit Lions have made another calculated move as they gear up for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the team welcomed aboard running back Devine Ozigbo and parted ways with wide receiver Avery Davis. Though Ozigbo has his work cut out for him to crack the Lions' initial 53-man roster, it is clear that Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell want to see what gas he still has left in the tank. Campbell has ties to Ozigbo as they crossed paths while Campbell was coaching with the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit Lions sign RB Devin Ozigbo

Ozigbo, undrafted in 2019, has been something of an NFL journeyman, having played for four franchises since beginning his professional career. While his on-paper contributions might seem minor – with just 27 rushing and 75 receiving yards to his name – Ozigbo has demonstrated his potential in the past. Starting his NFL journey with the New Orleans Saints in 2019, he found his first playing opportunities with the Jacksonville Jaguars, before making brief stops in Denver and New England. During the 2022 season, Ozigbo had just three carries for four yards in four games.

Key Points

Ozigbo has played for four NFL teams, most notably the Jaguars and the Saints.

The Nebraska product had a notable college career, rushing for over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Both Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn have previously worked with Ozigbo during their time with the Saints.

The Lions are currently scouting for a third running back, with Justin Jackson as the projected favorite.

Bottom Line – Detroit Lions Continue to Leave No Stone Unturned

The acquisition of Ozigbo is a testament to the Lions' intent to optimize every roster spot, and though he is a long shot to make the team, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell clearly want to see what he can bring to the table.