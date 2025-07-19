Detroit Lions Sign RB Jabari Small

The Detroit Lions have added more depth to their backfield ahead of training camp, signing former Tennessee running back Jabari Small to the roster. The move comes just one day after the team waived undrafted rookie Anthony Tyus III with an illness designation.

Small, who spent time on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad last season, now gets a fresh opportunity in Detroit, where he’ll reunite with his former college quarterback, Hendon Hooker.

TLDR:

The Lions signed former Tennessee RB Jabari Small ahead of training camp

Small reunites with ex-Vols teammate and Lions QB Hendon Hooker

He rushed for over 2,100 yards and 24 TDs in college

Small spent last season developing on the Titans’ practice squad

He’ll have a shot to compete on special teams and as a reserve back

Backfield Competition Heats Up

Detroit’s top two backs—Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery—are locked in as the thunder-and-lightning tandem that powers the offense. But with Tyus now off the roster, the Lions needed another body to round out their camp reps. That’s where Jabari Small steps in.

During his four-year stint at Tennessee, Small totaled 2,122 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, while also showing some versatility with 32 career receptions. While not a flashy runner, he was known for his vision, quick feet, and toughness between the tackles.

From Practice Squad to Opportunity

Small didn’t hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft, and scouts at the time pointed to inconsistency and lack of burst as reasons why. Still, he landed a spot on the Titans’ practice squad, where he quietly continued developing his game.

Now, with a year of pro experience under his belt and a system that already features a familiar face in Hooker, Small could surprise some people in camp. At the very least, he’ll need to flash value on special teams to make a case for the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

Familiar Faces and Fresh Starts

The Lions’ front office has consistently looked for value signings to fill out their roster and create healthy competition during camp. While Jabari Small is unlikely to challenge the top of the depth chart, these are the kinds of moves that keep the locker room competitive and ready.

Training camp battles at the bottom of the running back room could come down to pass protection, special teams effort, and who makes the most of their preseason carries. Small has a golden opportunity—now it’s up to him to capitalize.