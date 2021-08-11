Detroit Lions sign RB Javon Leake, waive RB Michael Warren

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes made a pair of moves this morning.

In the first place, he brought aboard running back Javon Leake, and subsequently waived RB Michael Warren:

#Lions have signed free agent RB Javon Leake and waived/injured RB Michael Warren. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 11, 2021

Leake comes to Detroit after having played college football at Maryland and signing as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2020. He’d soon be waived and signed to the practice squad of the Washington Football Team.

During his time at Maryland, he earned Rodgers–Dwight Return Specialist of the Year honors.